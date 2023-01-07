Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.43 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and $1.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,251,338 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

