Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.06 and last traded at 1.05. 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.02.

Asante Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.91 and its 200 day moving average is 0.96.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

