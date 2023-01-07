Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95.
About Ashford
