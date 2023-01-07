Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. 8,959,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $553.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

