Asio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.97. 3,121,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $257.38.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

