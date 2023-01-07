Asio Capital LLC Purchases 3,140 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,359. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

