Asio Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 8,439,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,383. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.