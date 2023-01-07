Asio Capital LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.77. 2,039,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.61.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

