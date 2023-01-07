Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

