Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

