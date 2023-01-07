Asset Dedication LLC Has $742,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

