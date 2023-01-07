Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SO stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
