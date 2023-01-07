Asset Dedication LLC Sells 926 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

