Asset Dedication LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $426.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average of $372.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

