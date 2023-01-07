Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

