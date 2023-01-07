Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

