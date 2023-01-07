ATB Capital Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$174.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.83.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.1 %
PD stock opened at C$98.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.51. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$47.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
