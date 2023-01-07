Atlas Corp. (ATCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 30th

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Atlas by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

