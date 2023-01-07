ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.05 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). Approximately 14,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.28).

ATOME Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £38.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About ATOME Energy

(Get Rating)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.