Augur Tops One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Augur has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and $1.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00026159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003735 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431589 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.01673009 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.90 or 0.30484004 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
