Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

