Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 101,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 57,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Avante Logixx Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.05 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About Avante Logixx

(Get Rating)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.