Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.