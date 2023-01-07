Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Tops $693.67 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00040740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $693.67 million and approximately $76.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234635 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,219.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.94697043 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $76,309,228.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

