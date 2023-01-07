Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $5.35 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00031577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $248.49 million and $4.70 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003503 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431399 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01718414 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.98 or 0.30470553 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,558,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,463,086 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.