Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

BK stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

