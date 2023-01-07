Barclays Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $265.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.37.

Stryker Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SYK opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

