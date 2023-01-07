Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $118.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.54.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

