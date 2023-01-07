Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 128,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 8,950,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,345. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

