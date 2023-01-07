Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,611,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

