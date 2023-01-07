Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $735,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 400,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,289. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

