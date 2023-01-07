Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $521.42. 1,084,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

