Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,414 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.43. 700,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $262.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

