Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 157 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. DMG Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. 3,855,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

