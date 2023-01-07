Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 452 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 3,328,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

