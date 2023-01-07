Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 7,520,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

