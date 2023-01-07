Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.67 or 0.07458281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

