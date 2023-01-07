Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.83 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and approximately $233,202.48 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

