Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of TEG opened at €6.90 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.14.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

