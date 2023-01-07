Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $326,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

