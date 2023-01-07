Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $393,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.30. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

