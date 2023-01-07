BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

