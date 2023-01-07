BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $73.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,310 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.