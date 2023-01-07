Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $234.08 million and $18.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.37 or 0.00078873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00246547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.