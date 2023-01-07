Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28.12

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $28.12 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00247499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00079604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.