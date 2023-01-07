BitcoinBR Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1,206.24 and approximately $1.22 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

