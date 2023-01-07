BITICA COIN One Day Volume Tops $83,753.03 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.61 million and $83,753.03 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041115 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00234635 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09220089 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $92,398.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

