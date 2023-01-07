BitShares Market Cap Hits $26.62 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007764 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027103 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007462 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,090 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
