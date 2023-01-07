BitShares Market Cap Hits $26.62 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004672 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007462 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,090 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

