BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $596.87 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $596.87 million and $8.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004233 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,043,311.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

