BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $899.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

